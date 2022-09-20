Spain’s Secretary of State for Sport to take action on racists at Metropolitano: “I consider them criminal”

Spain’s Secretary of State for Sport, Jose Manuel Franco, spoke on Spanish show ‘El Larguero’, and in the interview, revealed plans to take action against the racist chants aimed at Vinicius Jr at the Madrid Derby on Sunday night.

“I am sure that the majority of the Atlético de Madrid fans are not racist. We are going to apply the greatest weight of the law,” Jose Manuel Franco said. “We have to analyze all the information that reaches the Anti-Violence Commission and that it be transmitted to the Prosecutor’s Office so that it can act.

He also said that those who made the chants are ‘criminals’ and that he already has the help of Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin to find the culprits.

“Madmen, unpresentable who do not like football,” Jose Manuel Franco said of the people who made the chants. “I consider them criminals.

“Without the support of the clubs, it will be impossible to end this. I know from the mouth of Gil Marín that he has the clear intention of ending this,”