Churros y Tácticas Podcast: This is bigger than football

Kiyan and Diego reflect on the events at the Metropolitano, as well as what was said on Spanish TV last week

By Kiyan Sobhani
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Will Barcelona and Real Madrid get to 95 points?
  • Atletico Madrid’s tactical issues
  • Monkey chants inside the stadium during the Madrid Derby
  • Overall atmosphere
  • Why football is a subplot to racism
  • Why Josep Pederol’s explanation isn’t going down well
  • Why we need to JUST LISTEN
  • P. Diddy’s support Vinny
  • And a ton more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

