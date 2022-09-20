Churros y Tácticas Podcast: This is bigger than football

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Will Barcelona and Real Madrid get to 95 points?

Atletico Madrid’s tactical issues

Monkey chants inside the stadium during the Madrid Derby

Overall atmosphere

Why football is a subplot to racism

Why Josep Pederol’s explanation isn’t going down well

Why we need to JUST LISTEN

P. Diddy’s support Vinny

And a ton more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

