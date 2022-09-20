Spanish show El Chiringuito tried to intimidate Vinicius to not publish video of racist abuse -report

Spanish TV program El Chiringuito tried to intimidate Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior to not publish a video on his Social Media denouncing the racist abuse he suffered during one of their shows last week, according to a report from Iñaki Angulo.

Vinicius published the following video a few hours after a member of El Chiringuito told him to “stop doing the monkey” and “take your samba back to Brazil” on air.

According to Angulo, El Chiringuito told Vinicius via some members of his staff not to publish the video as they would “destroy him” on their shows if he were to go ahead and tweet the video.

El Chiringuito apologized for Pedro Bravo’s comments this Sunday, saying that “doing the monkey” is an expression meant to say “stop being a fool” in Spanish. Show director Josep Pedrerol apologized in Brazilian saying that it was an “unfortunate expression” nonetheless, adding that he was sorry if people found it offensive.