Vinicius’ agent denies pressure from El Chiringuito about racist abuse video -- sources

Vinicius’ agent Federico Pena has told Managing Madrid that the player’s entourage and staff did not receive any kind of pressure to not publish the video about racist abuse on his Social Media, contrary to reports published today on Iñaki Angulo’s YouTube channel.

Apparently, and still according to that report from Angulo, members from El Chiringuito threatened the player’s camp about “destroying him” on their shows if he were to publish the video.

The report is “100% false”, Vinicius’s agent told Managing Madrid.

While it’s true that El Chiringuito have been quite vocal with their abuse towards Vinicius Jr in the past few days, today’s initial report about the threat is not factual, according to Vinicius’s camp, and it’s a line that the Spanish TV show have not crossed.

The whole controversy started when El Chiringuito member Pedro Bravo told Vinicius to “stop doing the monkey” and “take your Samba back to Brazil” during one of their shows. The Spanish program apologized via director Josep Pedrerol on Sunday, right after the Madrid Derbi.