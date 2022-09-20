Preview, Squad List, & Team News: Real Madrid vs. Rosenborg; UWCL Qualifying, Round 2

Preview
Real Madrid return to Champions League action vs. Rosenborg on Tuesday at 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET). Madrid defeated Sturm Graz and Manchester City in the 1st round of UWCL qualifying to make it here. If Las Blancas win this two-legged tie vs. Rosenborg, they will progress to the group stage for the second time in two tries.
Rosenborg made it to this stage by beating Breidablik 4-2 on August 18th and Minsk 1-0 on August 21st. Since then, the Norwegian outfit have churned out results in domestic competition, but have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches.
Madrid will be the overwhelming favorites going into this game, although Alberto Toril needs to manage his squad so that players are fresh and ready to keep momentum in the league.
Squad List
GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía
DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava
MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri
FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Athenea, Paula Partido, C. Camacho
Absences: Olga, Feller, Corredera (maternity leave)
No changes from last time out. Olga and Feller are still unavailable, presumably carrying injuries.
Training Videos
☀️ ️ ¡Calentando motores!#UWCL pic.twitter.com/rwz4h6igmw— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) September 20, 2022
¡Seguridad en la portería! #UWCL pic.twitter.com/PcdEqIwddV— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) September 20, 2022
¡Esto no para!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) September 20, 2022
Lerkendal Stadion pic.twitter.com/Un8r5I9o59
Loading comments...