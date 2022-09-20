 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview, Squad List, & Team News: Real Madrid vs. Rosenborg; UWCL Qualifying, Round 2

Let the 2nd round of Champions League qualifying begin.

By Om Arvind
UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022/23 Round 2 Draw Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Preview

Real Madrid return to Champions League action vs. Rosenborg on Tuesday at 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET). Madrid defeated Sturm Graz and Manchester City in the 1st round of UWCL qualifying to make it here. If Las Blancas win this two-legged tie vs. Rosenborg, they will progress to the group stage for the second time in two tries.

Rosenborg made it to this stage by beating Breidablik 4-2 on August 18th and Minsk 1-0 on August 21st. Since then, the Norwegian outfit have churned out results in domestic competition, but have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches.

Madrid will be the overwhelming favorites going into this game, although Alberto Toril needs to manage his squad so that players are fresh and ready to keep momentum in the league.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Lorena, Møller, Athenea, Paula Partido, C. Camacho

Absences: Olga, Feller, Corredera (maternity leave)

No changes from last time out. Olga and Feller are still unavailable, presumably carrying injuries.

Training Videos

