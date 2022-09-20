Managing Madrid Podcast: BREAKING: Vinicius’s agent denies threats made by El Chiringuito

AUDIO:

VIDEO (up shortly, check back later):

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One: Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Inaki Angulo’s initial report that Spanish TV show El Chiringuito threatened Vinicius Jr to not post his social media video opposing racism

Managing Madrid’s conversation with Vinicius Jr’s agent, who denied the story

Why would this be initially reported if it wasn’t true?

Josep Pederol’s response

A reflection on Vinicius’s performance against Atletico Madrid on the weekend

And more.

Part Two: Ruben Skjerping and Kristofer McCormack discuss:

First goal for Iker Bravo

Comical own goals, but improved defending

Is Sergio Arribas the best player in the division? Should we raise our expectations for him?

Looking back at Vinícius being bitten while playing for Castilla against Atlético B

Atlético ultras’ racist behavior against Juvenil A

Who is the player equivalent of Sam Sharpe?

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)