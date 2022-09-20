Miguel Gutierrez: “Raul is a very demanding coach, he improved my game”

Miguel Gutierrez has been a mainstay for Michel and Girona since joining the club in August. The left back is one of the first names on the team sheet and has already contributed with two assists in six games. Michel’s Girona look to play on the front foot and have as much of the ball as possible, an element he and the coach spoke about prior to his arrival. In a interview with Radio MARCA, the player revealed why he left Real Madrid, his content at joining Girona, why he chose Girona, Raul as a coach, and the difficulty at finding a first team spot at Real Madrid:

Decision to leave Real Madrid and to Girona : “I am very happy with the coach and with my teammates. They have protected me very well. Real Madrid told me that I had to leave and I have chosen the best place. Things are going very well. We have to continue in this dynamic”.

Arrival at Girona and conversation with Michel: “Michel is a coach who likes to have the ball, to take the initiative in a game. He identifies very well with me. As soon as he called me and explained the style of play, there was nothing else to talk about. When a club is interested very heavily and they bet on you, you don’t have to think too hard about the decision. I’m very happy with my choice”.

His influence on the game: “The goal I have is to grow and mature in the First Division. Any time that I can influence the game, I embrace it. I have always said it, I consider myself an offensive player, who likes to attack. I am here, at Girona, to develop my potential”

Various positions and managers while at Real Madrid: “I know Jose Maria Guti well. He trained me for two years in the Real Madrid youth teams. He was the first coach to make me a #10. He had the feeling that I had to play there. I have played almost everything in the Real Madrid youth academy, even goalkeeper one day as part of the Infantiles (laughs)”.

Being away from Real Madrid: ”At first it was a bit difficult to leave home. I have been in Madrid for so long and now I feel at home. I completed my first training session with the Real Madrid first team with Lopetegui a long time ago. Then I spent more time with Zidane. You stay with the rhythm of the ball, they make everything very easy. I never got to have that first-team spot, but I was part of Real Madrid Castilla. To have continuity and come down to play with Castilla, that was never a problem. I have a very good relationship with Raul and for me it was something I look back on positively”.

Raul Gonzalez as coach : “Raul is a very demanding coach, he has made me improve a lot. I played with him in the Youth League, as well as Castilla, and he has made me grow a lot as a footballer and on a personal level”.

Opportunities with the first team: “Whenever Ancelotti has given me the opportunity, I had tried to do my best and leave everything on the field. In the middle of the year I had to go down to Castilla so as not to lose my physical form. You are playing with the best in the world and finding a spot for yourself there is very difficult. When you’re an academy player or you’re at Castilla, you see it closer”.

Upcoming match vs Real Madrid : “It will be special, I hope you can see a good Girona”

Rapid Fire Questions:

Childhood Idol : Marcelo. Sometimes he keeps writing to me and sending messages, he is very aware of my progress.

Current winger you enjoy : Alphonso Davies

How much football do you watch : Now I watch more, you are more aware of possible rivals

If you weren’t a fullback, you would be: Winger or midfielder

The most difficult La Liga team you have faced thus far: Celta

The goal of your career: The goal in the final of the Youth League

A team that you nearly transferred to: Manchester United was interested in me while in the Real Madrid youth system.