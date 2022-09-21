Rosenborg vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch UWCL online

Real Madrid play the first of two legs vs. Rosenborg away from home. This is Round 2 of the qualifying stage of the UWCL, meaning that whoever prevails in the aggregate score will progress to the group stage.

Madrid got here after beating Sturm Graz and Manchester City. Rosenborg did the same by vanquishing Breidablik and Minsk.

Las Blancas are still missing Olga Carmona and Naomie Feller, creating uncertainty over who will start in the wing spot next to Athenea. Caroline Møller Hansen did so last time out but struggled before she swapped flanks with Athenea. In place of Møller starting again, Toril might look at unconventional options, such as Weir or Maite out wide (the former was moved there mid-game vs. Valencia and the latter has operated in that position periodically last season). Alternatively, he might choose youth player Paula Partido.

How to Watch

Date: 09/21/2022

Time: 18:00 CET (12:00 pm ET)

Venue: Lerkendal Stadion

Available streaming: Real Madrid TV (Español)