Asensio: “Everyone wants to see joy, good football, and that’s what Vini transmits”

In an interview with Partidazo de la Cope, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio answered questions on his decision to stay with Real Madrid this season, the rumoured interest from Barcelona, what happens to him next summer, and more.

“Honestly, I don’t know if Barça wants me,” Asensio said. “Many other clubs have come out like Barça... I haven’t thought about them or valued them. There are many rumours, speculations, and it’s normal. In 7 months I can sign with any club and it’s normal for many clubs to appear.

“Right now, I can’t give you an answer, I don’t know.”

Asensio said that Carlo Ancelotti was a key reason for his decision to stay at Real Madrid this season.

“August was a difficult month, strange, but the decision has been made: I am very happy to be at Real Madrid,” Asensio explained. “Ancelotti’s confidence was key. I continue to believe that I can help Real Madrid and I want to continue winning titles with the club. There were options, but at no time did I really think of being able to leave. His confidence was key. In the end, last season was also very good, it was very good for me in terms of goals, interventions in the game, and above all because of the titles we won as a team, and it’s the kind of the goal we have for this season”.

The Spaniard was also asked about his gesture of ‘anger’ against Mallorca on the bench.

“There will always be discussions, and people who will think that it is good, that it is bad. In my case I lived it that way, I am a person who shows when I am happy and when I am pissed off,” Answer said. “In that case, the change didn’t happen. It was a special game for me, because it was against a former team. We were drawing, I thought I could help the team... It didn’t happen because of a teammate’s injury. It was bad luck, but hey, in the end he won and it remains an anecdote. Zero problems with the coach”.

Finally, Asensio was asked about the entire Vinicius situation, and of course, he defended his teammate:

“He’s a very humble boy and he sees football with joy,” Asensio said of Vinicius. “Let him dance when he celebrates goals, as long as he doesn’t disrespect, I think he’s perfect. Everyone wants to see joy, good football, and that’s what Vini transmits. And obviously racism is what should be set aside. I think they are a minority. They are not all and the people who do it do not have to tarnish a an entire country”.