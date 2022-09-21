Borussia Dortmund set price for Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham -report

Borussia Dortmund have set a €150 million price for British midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report from The Athletic UK. Bellingham is on Real Madrid’s transfer list as a potential replacement for legend Luka Modric, per reports from the Spanish press.

If Bellingham is indeed a real target for Real Madrid, it’s clear that Los Blancos will face competition for his signing, as clubs in the Premier League will definitely be interested in him assuming he keeps performing at a high level.

This could be a very important year for Bellingham, who is still 19 years old but has a chance of becoming a starter for the English national team in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham is a creative midfielder who would be a good fit to replace Modric, but will the Croatian legend really leave the club after this season considering the role he still has in the squad? If he doesn’t, Real Madrid have too much depth in the midfield line, so signing Bellingham wouldn’t really make much sense with players like Camavinga or Valverde competing for Modric and Kroos’ spots.