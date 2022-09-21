 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: September 21, 2022

Your Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to treat to mexican: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Time Sure Does Fly

Always Good to Feel Appreciated

Hey, this kind of comment could also help us attract other talents.

And Speaking of Appreciation

El Capitan to Close Out the Thread

Have a nice evening and may the Madridismo be with all of you.

