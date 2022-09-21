Real Madrid secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Rosenborg in the 1st leg of Round 2 of the UWCL Qualifiers.

Below are my immediate thoughts and analysis alongside some highlights. Player ratings and a post-match podcast will follow.

With Naomie Feller and Olga Carmona still out of the squad and Caroline Møller Hansen’s unconvincing showing on the weekend, the big question was who Alberto Toril would start on the wing opposite Athenea del Castillo. The answer turned out to be Caroline Weir, who had briefly featured on the right flank after subs altered the shape vs. Valencia.

Madridistas were not initially pleased to see this, probably because of the scars from Maite Oroz being neutered in that role last season. However, Weir interpreted her positional restraints much more loosely. While Maite (perhaps surprisingly) positioned herself like an actual winger in 21/22, Weir roamed inside and acted as another attacking midfielder. This created a 2-2 look in midfield, morphing the supposed 4-2-3-1 into an asymmetric shape (Freja Siri and Toletti formed the double pivot behind Zornoza and Weir).

These are the types of areas Weir would be occupying if she was an RCM or #10. Positions are just ways for us to organize information. They're not 1:1 reflections of reality.

Las Blancas experienced easy control throughout the first half. The width of Athenea and Kenti stretched Rosenborg’s 4-4-2 block while Weir and Zornoza found gaps in the center. In the 13th minute, the Scotland international exploited one of those holes to blast her side into the lead.

Madrid started looking even better after the goal. The fluidity of Weir’s movement began to engender more fluidity from Zornoza, making it extremely difficult for Rosenborg to keep track of the various White threats. In the 34th minute, Athenea del Castillo got onto the scoresheet, driving inside in typical fashion before slamming a strike towards the near post.

La llaman regathenea, pero tras este gol la podemos llamar ya golathenea no?



Que buena eres

Real went into the tunnel 2-0 up, having suffered a few scares near the end, thanks to some questionable box decisions and Rosenborg’s feisty attitude in the final third.

The second half kept up the same themes. Within 6 minutes, Athenea and Weir imposed themselves on proceedings again, this time combining to fashion the third goal. This sequence was less flashy than the first two, but highlighted Weir’s feel and skill for executing runs into the box.

Y goooolllllll de @itscarolineweir que anota su segundo gol del encuentro.



Menudo pase a la espalda de la defensa ha dado @atheeneeaa_10



Parece que la sociedad Weir - Athenea nos va a dar muchas alegrías este año pic.twitter.com/oJRclG2XCf — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) September 21, 2022