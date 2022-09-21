Varane on Tchouameni: “He is a complete player who knows how to defend and has the ability to organize the game”

In a pre-game press conference which took place ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Nations League clash between France and Austria, former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane was full of praise for his French National Teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

“First of all, I applaud the adaptation that he has had in a club like Real Madrid, I know to what extent it is difficult”, Varane told the media about Tchouameni. “He is a complete player who knows how to defend and has the ability to organize the game, he asks for the ball from the first match in the national team and is very mature for his age. What he does is incredible and I hope it stays that way.”

France’s Group A game vs Austria tomorrow (8:45pm CET, Stade de France) will feature Real Madrid players David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni. Karim Benzema has stayed behind to recover from an injury.