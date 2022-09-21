Benzema and Lucas Vazquez will be ready to face Osasuna

Real Madrid players Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez trained away from the rest of the group this Wednesday but will be ready to face Osasuna when this current FIFA break ends next week.

Benzema won’t be rushed back and he might actually come off the bench against Osasuna, given that it should be a manageable game for Los Blancos. The Frenchman will try to be fresh and in great form when Madrid take on teams like Sevilla and Barcelona, who will be visiting the Santiago Bernabeu in mid-October.

The schedule is not going to get any lighter for Real Madrid, so it will be important for coach Carlo Ancelotti to keep his players healthy and fresh. That means that the coaching staff will likely be cautious and patient with any kind of physical problem the players may suffer over the next few games or even during the ongoing FIFA break.