Las Blancas Podcast: Why Weir Excelled At “Right Wing” vs. Rosenborg

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:
- The UEFA coefficient mattering
- The reasons Freja Siri and Rocío started
- Weir on the right wing not being a surprise
- Rosenborg’s tactics
- Why Weir on the right worked and why it didn’t with Maite in the past
- The beautiful dynamics of the box midfield
- Having a new solution vs. deep blocks
- How Maite and Weir can play together
- Athenea’s genius goal
- Toletti’s excellent performance
- The tactical versatility of Real Madrid’s midfield
- Freja’s debut
- Toril timing Freja’s inclusion well
- Madrid’s press resistance issues
- Esther’s role changing next to Weir
- The increase in fines for yellow and red cards
- And more
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...