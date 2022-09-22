Las Blancas Podcast: Why Weir Excelled At “Right Wing” vs. Rosenborg

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

The UEFA coefficient mattering

The reasons Freja Siri and Rocío started

Weir on the right wing not being a surprise

Rosenborg’s tactics

Why Weir on the right worked and why it didn’t with Maite in the past

The beautiful dynamics of the box midfield

Having a new solution vs. deep blocks

How Maite and Weir can play together

Athenea’s genius goal

Toletti’s excellent performance

The tactical versatility of Real Madrid’s midfield

Freja’s debut

Toril timing Freja’s inclusion well

Madrid’s press resistance issues

Esther’s role changing next to Weir

The increase in fines for yellow and red cards

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)