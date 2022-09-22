Managing Madrid Podcast: The latest on Reinier, Miguel, Kubo, and Brahim

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse discusses:

The reason Reinier Jesus is starting for Girona

Reinier’s first goal in La Liga

What does the Brazilian excel at? What could be his role at Real Madrid?

Miguel Gutierrez performances in the last two matches

Miguel’s assist vs Betis

The phone call between Michel (Girona manager) and Miguel Gutierrez to convince him on Girona

Life for Kubo at Real Sociedad

Impressive at Old Trafford and over the weekend vs Espanyol

Kubo’s interview with Mundo Deportivo

The impact of Real Sociedad injuries

Brahim’s competition with CDK

The biggest test and biggest season of Brahim’s career?

If things remain the same, do Milan trigger the buy-back or send him back to Real Madrid

*A special shout-out was also made early in the podcast to Sergio Vilarino Ferreiro and the “Soccernostalgia Talk Podcast - episode 78” on La Quinta del Buitre. Go check it out!

