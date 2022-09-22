Managing Madrid Podcast: The Bellingham / future midfield / Vinicius mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Would Rafael Leao be a good signing?

Eduardo Camavinga vs Fede Valverde’s ceiling

What does Vinicius Jr have over Rodrygo Goes?

Is Jude Bellingham worth 150m?

When will Toni Kroos and Luka Modric leave?

Difference between Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo’s visit to Toni Rudiger’s house

Does Real Madrid have the most versatile squad in Europe?

Vinicius Jr’s week and revisiting the rainbow flick

What is the protocol to take action on racists in La Liga?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)