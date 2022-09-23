 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: September 23, 2022

YOUR Friday (heck yeah!) issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
I thought this pic looked cool. Do you think this pic looks cool?
Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do a movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

What’s Your Take on This?

Is this Prime Carva?

Endrick

Looks like we’re falling a bit behind. Still, do you guys think this youngster is worth going after more aggressively?

But But But... Wait! There’s ANOTHER One!

According to Martin Liberman (article from AS), Real Madrid are after yet another brazilian prodigy, João Gomes who is thought to have similar traits to our legend Casemiro.

And Don’t Forget...

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with all of ya.

