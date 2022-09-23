Hazard: “I want to play in Real Madrid but I’m not playing”

Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard talked to the press after Belgium’s 2-1 win against Wales, where he played 60 minutes. Hazard talked about his role in Madrid and shared his thoughts about the situation.

“These have been tough times because I want to play but I’m not playing. I feel well in Real Madrid, it’s just that I’m playing less. When I play, I play well. It’s a tricky situation because I want to play more,” he said.

Hazard started for Belgium but his role could change if he keeps being a reserve in Madrid, although coach Roberto Martinez has always trusted Hazard’s ability to be a star for the national team. Still, his situation right now is delicate, as he would like to play more often just to make sure he keeps that kind of role for the Belgian national team in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.