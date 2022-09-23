 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The inside track on the Vinicius video and Messi’s contract demands

Kiyan and Diego hit you with the rawest episode yet

By Kiyan Sobhani
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Lionel Messi’s contract demands
  • Barcelona’s response to the leaks
  • How similar is this to Cristiano Ronaldo / Real Madrid split?
  • Quique Setien’s quote
  • Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique’s last year
  • Real Madrid’s Primmadonnas
  • Revisiting Inaki Angulo’s allegation of Josep Pederol
  • Vinicius’s style of play and how it’s perceived in Spain
  • And more

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

