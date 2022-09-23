Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The inside track on the Vinicius video and Messi’s contract demands

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Lionel Messi’s contract demands
- Barcelona’s response to the leaks
- How similar is this to Cristiano Ronaldo / Real Madrid split?
- Quique Setien’s quote
- Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique’s last year
- Real Madrid’s Primmadonnas
- Revisiting Inaki Angulo’s allegation of Josep Pederol
- Vinicius’s style of play and how it’s perceived in Spain
- And more
