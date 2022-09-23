Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The inside track on the Vinicius video and Messi’s contract demands

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Lionel Messi’s contract demands

Barcelona’s response to the leaks

How similar is this to Cristiano Ronaldo / Real Madrid split?

Quique Setien’s quote

Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique’s last year

Real Madrid’s Primmadonnas

Revisiting Inaki Angulo’s allegation of Josep Pederol

Vinicius’s style of play and how it’s perceived in Spain

And more

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

