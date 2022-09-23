WATCH: Tchouameni’s excellent performance vs Austria

Real Madrid midfield ace Aurelien Tchouameni had yet another excellent performance — something that is absolutely the norm for him with both Real Madrid and the French National Team. In a UEFA Nations League Group A match where France beat Austria 2 - 0, Tchouameni started in a double pivot alongside Youssouf Fofana.

Tchouameni was brilliant. On the ball he was press resistant, progressive with his passing, and hit some beautiful balls over the top of Austria’s defensive line. He even hit the crossbar with an overhead kick.

On the night, Tchouameni had 88 touches (the second most of anyone on the field), and completed 86.3% of his passes. Tchouameni did not have too much to do defensively, but he was always there when needed to cover and win the ball. Most of his influence came in the build-up phase.

Football HD on YouTube has put together a compilation of his touches against Austria: