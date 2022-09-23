Updates from Valdebebas: Benzema and Vazquez still training away from the group

As Managing Madrid reported yesterday, both Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez — despite training on their own — should recover in time for Real Madrid’s game vs Osasuna on October 2nd.

That hasn’t changed today. This morning when Carlo Ancelotti’s men (the ones who remained home and didn’t go out on international duty) took the field for training at Real Madrid City, Benzema and Vazquez did not join them. The two key players worked out on their own as they continued their recovery process.

Today’s session was the third of the week, and included Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla team. Castilla face Badajoz on Sunday, and training alongside the first team is a good warm up for them, and makes perfect sense given that there are currently 15 players missing from the senior side due to international duty.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

On that note, if you haven’t already, make sure to follow Managing Madrid on Instagram. Everyday our chief editor Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on Stories.