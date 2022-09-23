Alaba escapes injury, will stay with Austria for the remainder of the FIFA break

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has escaped an injury after leaving Thursday’s match with the Austrian national team with physical problems. Alaba was forced to leave the game but tests have revealed that he doesn’t suffer any kind of injury, so he will stay with his national team for the remainder of the FIFA break.

Alaba staying healthy is massive news for Real Madrid, given that he is an undisputed starter for Carlo Ancelotti due to his leadership. It’s true that Madrid have depth on the defensive line after the signing of Rudiger, but keeping the squad healthy and fresh will be crucial this season, so the fact that Alaba doesn’t suffer any kind of muscle injury is great news for Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

The staff and fans alike will keep their fingers crossed until the end of the FIFA break next week, as most of the roster will be playing for their countries.