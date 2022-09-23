Brazil smash Ghana 3-0 with appearances from Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo Goes

Brazil ran riot over Ghana, winning their friendly match by a score of 3-0. Vinicius Junior started on the left wing and Eder Militao played as the right back.

There were questions of how Brazil’s defense would line up and if it would converge into a back three in possession. Those questions were answered and Militao predominantly stayed on the right flank as a pure right full back with the back four staying intact. The Real Madrid center-back had a solid game from that position, but was never truly tested by Ghana and was not needed in the final third.

On the opposite flank, Vinicius Junior and Neymar ran riot. Neymar played in the hole as a #10, but often hedged towards the left flank and provided countless overloads alongside Vini. The Brazilian pair showed a real chemistry and Neymar played a number of through balls to Vinicius to release his young teammate into space. The Neymar-Vinicius dynamic will be important if Brazil are to have a successful World Cup. If they can create harmony as well as the right chemistry down the left, rather than getting in each other’s way, then Brazil will be a daunting match for any right-sided defense.

Rodrygo entered the match in the 80th minute for Raphinha. The in-form Real Madrid player played the final 10 minutes down the right flank.

Brazil’s next match will be against Tunisia on Tuesday.