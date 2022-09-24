Open Thread: September 24, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do a pizza night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Vini’s Value
Tranfermarkt ha realizado una actualización intermedia de los valores de mercado de @LaLiga. Estos son los 5⃣ jugadores más cotizados de nuestro campeonato.— Transfermarkt.es (@TMes_news) September 23, 2022
https://t.co/FXqvvN0fLW#transfermarkt #LaLiga #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/QOUfBk5osM
Good to See that Someone’s Actually Looking Into this
Spanish prosecutors said on Friday they had opened an inquiry into Atletico Madrid's supporters over racist chants aimed at Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior ahead of the clubs' La Liga derby clash https://t.co/ThRkY8Kboi— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 23, 2022
Remind you of Anyone?
Vinicius doing trivelas, Valverde and Camavinga doing them also, what is Modric cooking at Real Madrid? His influence is massive. pic.twitter.com/yPb0ZGHI0d— WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) September 23, 2022
Enjoy
️| Al-Khelaïfi: “Strange that Real Madrid celebrate winning Champions League. It’s very rare that you go against the competition, but participate & celebrate by winning the title.” #rmalive— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 24, 2022
Hectic Schedule
Oh well, nothing we’re not used to. We can only hope for as few injuries as possible.
Real Madrid are set to play 9 games in 27 days during the month of October. @marca pic.twitter.com/yPVhtUlNzX— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 23, 2022
