Matchday 1 of Liga F rescheduled for November 2nd

The matchday 1 of the newly professional Spanish women’s top flight, Liga F, has been rescheduled to be played on 2nd of November, on a Wednesday. All the games in matchday 1 were called off following a referee ‘strike’ demanding for better working conditions and wages following the professionalization of the league.

After multiple public statements and some meetings, the CTA (Spanish Technical Committee of Referees), LPFF (the league running body) and RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) finally found a middle ground and referees had their basic pay increased. Everyone returned to action on matchday 2.

La Jornada 1 de la Liga F se disputará el miércoles 2 de noviembre al aplazarse en su momento por incomparecencia del equipo arbitral — David Menayo (@david_menayo) September 24, 2022

Real Madrid were expected to start their domestic season away to Villarreal on the 10th of September. They face UDG Tenerife in the league on Sunday before hosting Rosenborg at home midweek as a part of the 2nd round of the UWCL qualifiers. Toril’s side currently have a 3-0 advantage heading into the 2nd leg.

Las Blancas have currently won all their games this season, including their preseason matches.