Marco Asensio on Juventus’ radar -report

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio is on Juventus’ radar and the Italian club would consider his signing as a free agent next summer, according to a report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Asensio’s contract with Madrid expires in the summer of 2023, that being the main reason why he was rumored to be on his way out of the club on a transfer this past summer. He’s not an important part of Ancelotti’s rotation, so seeing him staying in the Spanish capital for the 2022-2023 season caught most fans and analysts by surprise, given that Asensio wants to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A move to Juventus would make sense for Asensio, as he could be an important player for them as the Italian side try to find their new identity under Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus have been focusing on signing free agents for quite some time now and Asensio would be a decent addition for them.