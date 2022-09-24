 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Granadilla Tenerife vs. Real Madrid Postponed Due To Weather Conditions; Liga F

The match was supposed to take place on September 25th at 21:00 CET.

By Om Arvind
Real Madrid V Sk Sturm Graz Damen - Uefa Women’s Champions League - Gualifying Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid’s match vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife has been postponed due to weather conditions, according to the official Liga F account.

This was supposed to be Madrid’s 2nd league match of the season and would’ve taken place on matchday 3, with matchday 1 having already been postponed due to a referee work stoppage over pay.

There is currently no word on a rescheduled date. This is unwelcome news, as the issues with matchday 1 already created fixture congestion — those contests will be played on November 2nd (a Wednesday) in between matchdays 7 and 8.

The cancellation of Madrid’s game vs. Granadilla will no doubt require another midweek encounter. With the Copa de la Reina down the line and the possibility of the Champions League group stage, Las Blancas’s staff will need to be careful and take extra precautions to keep everyone fit and well rested.

Loading comments...

