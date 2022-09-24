Granadilla Tenerife vs. Real Madrid Postponed Due To Weather Conditions; Liga F

Real Madrid’s match vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife has been postponed due to weather conditions, according to the official Liga F account.

La Liga F aplaza el encuentro entre el UDG Tenerife y el Real Madrid CF de la Jornada 3 debido a las condiciones climatológicas.

This was supposed to be Madrid’s 2nd league match of the season and would’ve taken place on matchday 3, with matchday 1 having already been postponed due to a referee work stoppage over pay.

There is currently no word on a rescheduled date. This is unwelcome news, as the issues with matchday 1 already created fixture congestion — those contests will be played on November 2nd (a Wednesday) in between matchdays 7 and 8.

The cancellation of Madrid’s game vs. Granadilla will no doubt require another midweek encounter. With the Copa de la Reina down the line and the possibility of the Champions League group stage, Las Blancas’s staff will need to be careful and take extra precautions to keep everyone fit and well rested.