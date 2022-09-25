Open Thread: September 25, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to do a LOTR marathon with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Federico Valverde has created the most chances in the Real Madrid squad this season. pic.twitter.com/4egNDsvPHJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 24, 2022

Real Madrid And Barcelona See Investing In Brazilians As The Strategy For Glory https://t.co/eJ7VFjRqZU — Forbes Europe (@ForbesEurope) September 24, 2022

Valverde 'shook hands' on £2.6m Arsenal transfer before late Real Madrid swoop https://t.co/FH3YHA9glc — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) September 24, 2022

That LL comeback was amazing. I’m not sure if many of you guys were around at the time, but that’s a pretty strong memory.

| Fabio Capello: “Real Madrid, the Bernabeu are a sanctuary. The responsibilities were enormous. Real is the team that has remained in my heart the most because I had to build the team by bringing players who you thought could make a difference.” [FdS] pic.twitter.com/ky6ssMrpGV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 24, 2022

Toni Kroos Still Up There

Toni Kroos may not be the oldest of the Bermuda Triangle, but that shouldn’t make you forget the fact that he’s no spring chicken - at least when it comes to his footballing years. Toni is, at the time of writing, 32. At age 31, the man retired from his NT, trading further possible international honors and (footballing) service to his country with the rest needed to maintain his level at the very apex of football. It’s safe to say that ‘s worked so far, given what we’ve seen from him this far. However, time does not flow backwards and with this being the final season of his contract, one has to at least keep his remaining time at the club on the back of their head. Toni himself has previously hinted at early retirement. Personally, I don’t think this is it and we’ll get at least a couple of years of Cyborg Toni, including this one. I know it’s a pretty dark thought to start Sunday. But what do you think?

Here’s an interesting article from Marca, regarding the matter.

