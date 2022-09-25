Camavinga: “I’ve learned a lot from Modric and Kroos”

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga talked to GQ magazine in an interview where he shared his thoughts about his career so far. Camavinga explained that he’s been learning a lot from veterans like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

“I’ve learned a lot from Modric and Kroos. First of all, the position where they play and the skills needed, but also what they do outside the field. Staying after practice, getting proper rest, those are things that I do now because they are good for me,” he said.

Camavinga explained the differences between being a member of Real Madrid and playing for other clubs.

“It’s an entire different world. I was also a popular player in Rennes, but it can’t be compared to this. When I travel to other countries I still think people won’t recognize me, but they do because our games are watched around the whole world. It wasn’t a shock because I was already used to being popular, but it’s a different level for sure,” he added.

The midfielder then went on and talked about coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has been a good presence for him.

“He’s one of the best, because he’s been able to win different competitions in many countries. He talks to players a lot, also to the younger ones. When I got there he gave me some roles and explained what he wanted from me. No matter whether I’m starting or coming off the bench he always gives me so much confidence,” explained Camavinga.

The Frenchman also talked about his first few days as a Real Madrid player.

“I’m not shy, I talk to anyone really. It’s easy for me and ever since day one everyone was very friendly. My adaptation was easy and smooth, my best friends inside the dressing room are French because of the language, but I get along with everyone. A little bit more with Aurelien [Tchouameni], Rudiger, Benzema and Alaba. I like living in Madrid, the weather and the people,” he said.

Camavinga concluded his interview by defining himself as a man and as a player.

“I’m a person who enjoys life and doesn’t care what people say, I just pay attention to my teammates and my family. I’m the same man I was three years ago, I consider myself a smart guy who won’t lose his head because of success, I always keep my mind cool. I’m a smiling, friendly guy. I would only change my right foot: it’s quite bad!,” he concluded.