Arribas brace helps secure Castilla’s 3 - 1 win over Badajoz

Match Report, Real Madrid Castilla 3 - 1 Badajoz

21’ 1-0: Carlos Dotor (assist: Álvaro Martín)

27’ 2-0: Sergio Arribas (assist: Peter Federico)

42’ 3-0: Sergio Arribas (assist: Noel López)

90’ 3-1: Zelu (penalty)

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Mario de Luís – Vinícius Tobias, Álvaro Carrillo, Rafa Marin, Marvel – Javi Villar, Carlos Dotor – Peter Federico, Sergio Arribas, Álvaro Martín – Noel López

After a tough start to the season, Real Madrid Castilla seem to have turned things around. Following a 1-0 win against Unionistas and a fantastic 5-1 win away against San Sebastián, Castilla beat Badajoz 3-1 on Sunday.

Raúl Gonzalez had some problems, as his two preferred strikers were both unavailable. Álvaro Rodríguez is still injured, while Iker Bravo has travelled with Spain’s U19 squad. Therefore, Castilla’s new signing, Noel López, got the chance. López was signed from Deportivo, but hasn’t been given much trust from Raúl during the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Mario de Luis was chosen in goal for the third game in a row. Lucas Cañizares (son of Santiago) had been given a lot of faith by Raúl during pre-season and started the first couple of games, but has since been referred to the bench.

1-0: Dotor scores

21’ GOAAAAAAAAAL CARLOS DOTOR !!!!



Great cross and assist from Álvaro Martín .



Castilla 1-0 Badajoz !!

pic.twitter.com/yHrGo8R6Y6 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) September 25, 2022

After 20 minutes, Álvaro Martín hit a nice, low cross from the left. Carlos Dotor made a nice run towards the near post and had an easy job putting the ball into the back of the net. Not the best involvement from the Badajoz’ goalkeeper, though.

2-0: Arribas again

28’ GOAAAAAAAAAL SERGIO ARRIBAS !!!! 3 goals and 1 assist this season. Super touch to finish.



Good assist from Peter Federico and a good pass from Noel López too.



Castilla 2-0 Badajoz !!! pic.twitter.com/2pdVp8a2Is — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) September 25, 2022

Just seven minutes after the opening goal, Castilla punished Badajoz again. The away team had won a set piece, but instead of conceding a big chance (which Castilla usually do in these situations), they hit Badajoz on a counter. Noel López dealt impressively with a difficult ball, finding Peter Federico on the wing. The 20-year-old timed his pass perfectly towards Sergio Arribas. Castilla’s in-form player was ice cold, chipping the goalkeeper one-on-one, just like he did in the last game against San Sebastián.

Another injury blow

In the 33rd minute, Castilla suffered another injury to their defense. Centre-back Álvaro Carrillo limped off, being replaced by Edgar. Not the greatest news for Castilla, who have struggled defensively during the start of the season and already lost Pablo Ramón to injury during the last game.

3-0: Arribas’ fourth goal of the season

41’ GOAAAAAAAAL SERGIO ARRIBAS !!!! His second goal today. 4 goals and 1 assist this season…



Great work at the beginning and assist from Noel López .



Castilla 3-0 Badajoz !! pic.twitter.com/pjMGv9FMY6 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) September 25, 2022

Castilla’s scoring streak continued just before half time. Noel López won the ball back high up the pitch, leaving it for Carlos Dotor. The Castilla captain chipped the ball back towards López, who found Arribas with a silky touch. The Spaniard had to shoot with his weaker foot and didn’t hit it cleanly, but still managed to guide the ball into the back of the net. Fantastic first half from Castilla!

3-1: Zelu takes away Castilla’s clean sheet

The game slowed down after the break. Mario de Luis saved Castilla brilliantly, Arribas came very close to scoring his hattrick, and substitute Bruno Iglesias had a goal disallowed for offside. Unfortunately, Badajoz scored from a penalty in the dying minutes, taking away Castilla’s clean sheet. It was Theo Zidane who fouled a Badajoz player inside the area.

However, the comeback was never on the cards for Badajoz. With these three points, Castilla have won three games in a row, and suddenly things look pretty good for Raúl’s team.

Man of the match: Sergio Arribas

Next game: Alcorcón (away), October 2