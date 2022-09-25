Deschamps on Tchouameni: “He’s young but he has it all”

French national team coach Didier Deschamps has talked in an interview with Telefoot, where he was asked to give his thoughts about midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The young player has been impressive for Real Madrid so far, and he’s also an undisputed starter for Deschamps.

“Aurelien is still young but he has it all. Apart from what he can do on the field, his mind is also ready for that,” he said.

Tchouameni has proved himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe thanks to his defensive skills but also because of his ability to distribute the ball and even deliver key assists like the one against Espanyol or also his brilliant pass to Rodrygo during the last Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid.

Much was said when Real Madrid decided to spend more than €80 million on his signing this past summer, but Tchouameni has proven his critics wrong with his performances.