Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla vs Badajoz post-game

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack, Ruben Skjerping, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Noel López making his mark in his first start

Castilla’s incredible attacking depth

No minutes for Álvaro Leiva. Is Raúl sending out a signal?

Does Arribas need the media’s help to convince Ancelotti?

Carlos Dotor’s potential

The fall of Deportivo, and looking back at Guti’s taconazo at the Riazor

How important is the Copa del Rey? Should Castilla players get more opportunities?

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)