Managing Madrid Podcast: El Caso Figo reaction with co-director David Tryhorn

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and David Tryhorn discuss:

Jarring scenes at the Camp Nou upon Luis Figo’s return as a Real Madrid player

Pep Guardiola’s relationship with Figo

What would Figo’s legacy at Barcelona been had he stayed?

Roberto Carlos’s standout quotes

Figo’s hairstyle

Joan Gaspart publicly stating he’s not going to improve Figo’s contract

Figo’s perception of Gaspart

Jose Ramon de la Morena making up stories at Michel Salgado’s wedding

Jose Veiga’s pre-contract

The politician side of Florentino Perez

How many of the protagonists in the documentary interacted with each other?

“I am telling the truth because i am the protagonist”

Why would Veiga sign that agreement?

Gaspart: “If he signed with real madrid there’s nothing can be done”

The omission of the pig’s head

Figo being unhappy in his presentation

Parallels to Bernd Schuster and Michael Laudrup

Barca’s treatment of their stars

Paulo Futre

The ‘what if’ of not signing Figo

The pressure on him

Does it make us look at the Mbappe saga differently?

Difference between Perez and Gaspart

And a ton more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)