Still.. Brate : 26 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

A golden age..

Real Madrid are experiencing one of the greatest periods in the history of the game. We can set the clock back to 2012 to see where this all started and we might gladly accept that as fact. Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2012 on the back on his wonderful Euro2012 displays but he had been a consistent high level performer for years prior. He made a leap from world class to legend. A living legend at 37 and still the best

Staying on track with depth

Ancelotti will be happy to have a significant amount of talent not involved in international competitions as that will allow him necessary reserves given the demands of a world cup years.

We’re looking good

It was an unsuccessful debut for the double pivot of Tchouameni and Camavinga in the colours of the France national side. The boys were alright but Deschamps seemed to wish they could play like a midfield 3 despite being a double pivot behind 3 strikers. France were naive and soundly beaten. There were many factors such as inexperienced CB pairing who started the game. France have insane depth but Deschamps likes to make a mess every now and again. He got his tactics wrong.

Gaining momentum?

Bellingham is Real Madrid’s main target for next summer. The relation with BVB is great & the club is aware of every movement that happens with the player. @marca pic.twitter.com/g1Oty2WWAo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 26, 2022

Is Jude on his way to the Bernabeu? There’s a social marketing aspect to the signing of Bellingham that’s easy to overlook. He’s the most hyped English talent at the moment and he’s young enough to learn and become part of the machine at the Bernabeu.

The offspring

| Miguel Gutierrez: “My most memorable match? My first game as a starter in Madrid against Granada. I gave Modric an assist.” @diarioas pic.twitter.com/EypYwQNE6h — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 26, 2022

We’re really missing this boy’s skills in some games. Hopefully he continues to grow. A genuine baller.

The Daily Poll