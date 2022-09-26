WATCH: Luka Modric scores in Croatia’s 3 - 1 win over Austria

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric helped Croatia beat Austria 3 - 1 in UEFA Nations League Group A action on Sunday night. With the with win, Croatia officially finish first place in the group with 13 points and will move on to the Finals; while David Alaba’s Austria side were relegated.

Modric scored the game’s opening goal after just six minutes:

The captain Luka Modric gives Croatia the early lead against Austria pic.twitter.com/uHL1SFYveq — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 25, 2022

That was classic Modric movement in the right half-space, where he receives a great pass from Nikola Vlasic.

Modric, who on paper, started as the right central midfielder in a 4-3-3 alongside Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, had a pretty fluid role, and actually spent quite a bit of time on the left side as well as illustrated from his heatmap from the game:

Modric played the full 90 minutes. He had 85 touches (the second most of anyone on the field) and completed 92% of his passes.