Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s main target next summer -report

Real Madrid have set Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as their main priority for next summer’s transfer window, according to a report published today on MARCA. While the young midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2025, it looks like Borussia Dortmund could accept to let him go for €150 million, with other clubs expected to become suitors if that’s the case.

Madrid are aware of the fact that all Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos are on expiring contracts. Their future is uncertain, as neither Modric nor Kroos have made a decision about whether or not they will want to keep playing past this season.

That means that Los Blancos are getting ready to build for the future, and Bellingham seems to be a perfect fit to replace Modric due to his creativity and ability to distribute the ball and make plays even in the final third.

However, if Bellingham is indeed a priority for Real Madrid, the club should expect some heavy competition for his signing, as he is one of the most promising midfielders in world football.