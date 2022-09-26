Date and time officially confirmed for El Clasico

The date and time is now officially confirmed for the upcoming El Clasico in October. While we knew ahead of time what weekend the game would take place, we now know exact details: Real Madrid will play Barcelona at 16:15 CET at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 16th.

“It’s official,” DAZN, who has the rights to the event, announced on their social media today. “El Clasico will be played on Sunday, October 16, at 4:15 p.m.

“And watch out, because David Villa and Guti will be leading the DAZN team for this great game! No one can miss it!”

The upcoming Clasico may be the most important in years, as both Real Madrid and Barcelona are well ahead of the rest of the pack and the league could come down to the wire. This could be a six-point swing in the league should one of these teams win.

As always, Managing Madrid will be at the Bernabeu as press to cover it extensively.