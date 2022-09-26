The new pitch has arrived at Bernabeu — will be ready for game against Osasuna

The pitch at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to start the season was not in good condition, and it was noticeably visible to everyone. The reason for this is that when it arrived in August, the grass was already damaged due to the summer heat.

The club didn’t find this acceptable, obviously, and began preparations for fixing the turf. While it wasn’t possible to do in September due to the schedule of games at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid operated a plan to have a new pitch ready before the Osasuna game on October 2nd, and work began to take advantage of the international break in order to sort the issue out.

Today, Marca has reported that the lawn has arrived and has already been installed. This lawn, unlike the one arrived earlier this season from Extremadura, has arrived from Avila, which is where Real Madrid typically received their lawn from.

The pitch should be in pristine condition from now on.