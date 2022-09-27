The Wait.. : 27 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
The international break has never had good timing. This one feels like the longest ever.
On the bright side.. We’ll be seeing Karim soon. I have a feeling he’s going to want to prove a point. For now..
All we can do it wait..
“This conversation is getting older and older
And I’m not sure that it will ever end
Tell me again it’s not you it’s the situation
Tell me again it’s out of your control
You keep me waiting
With the worst of you..
And you call that love
You give me nothing
But I still can’t get enough..” - Snoh Alegra
Moments Make Great Players
Great players snatch your heart in an instant by doing something so audacious it makes a mockery of the competition. When you’re a fan of Real Madrid you take so much for granted.
My favourite baller of all-time is Zizou. He made the game looks so easy against the very best in the world. Zidane loved to play against the very best. He lived for it as a player and in many ways he was the same way as a manager. Zidane spoiled football fans rotten. You just cannot unsee the ease and grace with which the legendary Frenchman hypnotized the football and the opposition with a single touch
On the other side of greatness is an inexhaustible list of ifs, buts and maybes. Let’s take a look at some flops, near misses and just plain regrettable missed opportunities.
I propose a pie eating contest. Humble pie for everyone
The Daily Poll
Poll 1
Poll
Which player were you wrong about.. those who didn’t make it?
-
11%
Illaramendi
-
9%
Raul Albiol
-
19%
Sergio Canales
-
23%
Nuri Sahin
-
19%
Odriozola
-
16%
Other.. There’s enough humble pie for everyone[Please mention in the below]
Poll 2
Poll
Which player are you relieved we didn’t sign even though you wanted the signing?
-
31%
De Gea
-
21%
Kylian Mbappe
-
2%
Lewandowski
-
7%
Luis Suarez
-
35%
Paul Pogba
-
1%
Other..[Please mention below]
