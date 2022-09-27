 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wait.. : 27 September 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The international break has never had good timing. This one feels like the longest ever.

On the bright side.. We’ll be seeing Karim soon. I have a feeling he’s going to want to prove a point. For now..

All we can do it wait..

“This conversation is getting older and older

And I’m not sure that it will ever end

Tell me again it’s not you it’s the situation

Tell me again it’s out of your control

You keep me waiting

With the worst of you..

And you call that love

You give me nothing

But I still can’t get enough..” - Snoh Alegra

Moments Make Great Players

Great players snatch your heart in an instant by doing something so audacious it makes a mockery of the competition. When you’re a fan of Real Madrid you take so much for granted.

My favourite baller of all-time is Zizou. He made the game looks so easy against the very best in the world. Zidane loved to play against the very best. He lived for it as a player and in many ways he was the same way as a manager. Zidane spoiled football fans rotten. You just cannot unsee the ease and grace with which the legendary Frenchman hypnotized the football and the opposition with a single touch

On the other side of greatness is an inexhaustible list of ifs, buts and maybes. Let’s take a look at some flops, near misses and just plain regrettable missed opportunities.

I propose a pie eating contest. Humble pie for everyone

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Which player were you wrong about.. those who didn’t make it?

view results
  • 11%
    Illaramendi
    (17 votes)
  • 9%
    Raul Albiol
    (14 votes)
  • 19%
    Sergio Canales
    (29 votes)
  • 23%
    Nuri Sahin
    (34 votes)
  • 19%
    Odriozola
    (28 votes)
  • 16%
    Other.. There’s enough humble pie for everyone[Please mention in the below]
    (24 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Which player are you relieved we didn’t sign even though you wanted the signing?

view results
  • 31%
    De Gea
    (62 votes)
  • 21%
    Kylian Mbappe
    (42 votes)
  • 2%
    Lewandowski
    (5 votes)
  • 7%
    Luis Suarez
    (14 votes)
  • 35%
    Paul Pogba
    (69 votes)
  • 1%
    Other..[Please mention below]
    (2 votes)
194 votes total Vote Now

