The Wait.. : 27 September 2022

The international break has never had good timing. This one feels like the longest ever.

On the bright side.. We’ll be seeing Karim soon. I have a feeling he’s going to want to prove a point. For now..

All we can do it wait..

Moments Make Great Players

Great players snatch your heart in an instant by doing something so audacious it makes a mockery of the competition. When you’re a fan of Real Madrid you take so much for granted.

My favourite baller of all-time is Zizou. He made the game looks so easy against the very best in the world. Zidane loved to play against the very best. He lived for it as a player and in many ways he was the same way as a manager. Zidane spoiled football fans rotten. You just cannot unsee the ease and grace with which the legendary Frenchman hypnotized the football and the opposition with a single touch

On the other side of greatness is an inexhaustible list of ifs, buts and maybes. Let’s take a look at some flops, near misses and just plain regrettable missed opportunities.

I propose a pie eating contest. Humble pie for everyone

Poll 2