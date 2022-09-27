Real Madrid considering keeping Brahim Diaz as a replacement for Asensio -report

Real Madrid are considering Brahim Diaz as an option to replace Marco Asensio when the Spanish attacker leaves the club as a free agent next summer, according to a report from El Español. Brahim is currently playing for AC Milan on a loan deal which expires in 2023, so Madrid will have to make a decision about his future.

While Brahim has been decent for Milan, it’s also true that his performances during the 2021-2022 season were a bit disappointing. He’s not an undisputed starter anymore but it looks like Madrid saw enough to consider him a good option for that bench role.

Real Madrid’s 2023 roster is far from certain, as many players like Kroos, Modric, Benzema, Ceballos or Asensio are on expiring deals. While most of them will likely stay, others will leave and will need a replacement, given that the team’s current roster might already be a bit too thin for such a long season. In that context, the club considering Brahim makes sense.