Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Araujo out for Clasico; more Figo takes

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Ronald Araujo’s injury
- Barcelona without Jules Kounde and Araujo for El Clasico
- Are Barca fans more forgiving of Luis Figo after the doc?
- Diego’s famous Figo article which got banned from Barca Blaugranes
- Why Rivaldo should’ve been mentioned in the doc
- Could Barcelona have prevented Figo from leaving?
- Ronaldo Nazario’s departe in 1997
- Bernd Schuster’s controversial transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid
- Florentino Perez’s cameo in El Caso Figo
- Wall of hair gel
- Barca fans’ behaviour
- Sympathy for Joan Gaspart?
- Freestyle rap
- And more
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a rawer version once a week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
A big thanks to Fonosaur for providing some epic beats for Diego’s freestyle. Follow him below:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3D0VeMW
iTunes: https://apple.co/3RHaCSG
Bandcamp: https://bit.ly/3ev1bYa
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3TPkjjO
Twitter: Twitter.com/fonosaur_
Loading comments...