Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Araujo out for Clasico; more Figo takes

Kiyan and Diego discuss Araujo and Kounde’s injuries, and have a lengthy conversation on all things Figo / Gaspart and more, including a history of Schuster’s controversial transfer from Barca to Real

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Ronald Araujo’s injury
  • Barcelona without Jules Kounde and Araujo for El Clasico
  • Are Barca fans more forgiving of Luis Figo after the doc?
  • Diego’s famous Figo article which got banned from Barca Blaugranes
  • Why Rivaldo should’ve been mentioned in the doc
  • Could Barcelona have prevented Figo from leaving?
  • Ronaldo Nazario’s departe in 1997
  • Bernd Schuster’s controversial transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid
  • Florentino Perez’s cameo in El Caso Figo
  • Wall of hair gel
  • Barca fans’ behaviour
  • Sympathy for Joan Gaspart?
  • Freestyle rap
  • And more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

