Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Araujo out for Clasico; more Figo takes

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Ronald Araujo’s injury

Barcelona without Jules Kounde and Araujo for El Clasico

Are Barca fans more forgiving of Luis Figo after the doc?

Diego’s famous Figo article which got banned from Barca Blaugranes

Why Rivaldo should’ve been mentioned in the doc

Could Barcelona have prevented Figo from leaving?

Ronaldo Nazario’s departe in 1997

Bernd Schuster’s controversial transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid

Florentino Perez’s cameo in El Caso Figo

Wall of hair gel

Barca fans’ behaviour

Sympathy for Joan Gaspart?

Freestyle rap

And more

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a rawer version once a week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

A big thanks to Fonosaur for providing some epic beats for Diego’s freestyle. Follow him below:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3D0VeMW

iTunes: https://apple.co/3RHaCSG

Bandcamp: https://bit.ly/3ev1bYa

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3TPkjjO

Twitter: Twitter.com/fonosaur_