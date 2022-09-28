Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Rosenborg; UWCL Qualifying, Round 2, 2nd Leg

Preview

Real Madrid take on Rosenborg today at 20:00 CET (2:00 pm ET) in the 2nd leg of Round 2 of UWCL qualifying. Las Blancas carry a 3-0 lead into this home match, with Caroline Weir and Athenea del Castillo scoring the goals.

Weir’s first was a stunner, immediately putting Madrid in the driver’s seat for the rest of the match.

Athenea also scored a beauty:

La llaman regathenea, pero tras este gol la podemos llamar ya golathenea no?



Que buena eres @atheeneeaa_10 #HalaMadrid | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/BFlvilQLdH — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) September 21, 2022

It would take a lot for Madrid to mess this one up, so it will be interesting to see how much Alberto Toril rotates. Regardless of who he picks, fans will be expecting to see a victory, enabling the All Whites to take their place in the group stage for the second consecutive time.

Squad List

GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Feller, Møller, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena

Olga and Feller return to the squad, Lorena and Paula Partido seem to be left out.

Training video