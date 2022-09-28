Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Rosenborg; UWCL Qualifying, Round 2, 2nd Leg

Preview
Real Madrid take on Rosenborg today at 20:00 CET (2:00 pm ET) in the 2nd leg of Round 2 of UWCL qualifying. Las Blancas carry a 3-0 lead into this home match, with Caroline Weir and Athenea del Castillo scoring the goals.
Weir’s first was a stunner, immediately putting Madrid in the driver’s seat for the rest of the match.
Athenea also scored a beauty:
It would take a lot for Madrid to mess this one up, so it will be interesting to see how much Alberto Toril rotates. Regardless of who he picks, fans will be expecting to see a victory, enabling the All Whites to take their place in the group stage for the second consecutive time.
Squad List
GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía
DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava
MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri
FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Feller, Møller, Athenea, C. Camacho
Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena
Olga and Feller return to the squad, Lorena and Paula Partido seem to be left out.
Training video
