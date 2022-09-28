Rosenborg vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV Channels, & How To Watch UWCL online

Real Madrid play Rosenborg at home for a chance to make it to the UWCL group stage. This is the final match of a two-legged tie, where Las Blancas hold a 3-0 advantage thanks to a brace from Caroline Weir and a lone strike from Athenea del Castillo.

Madrid are the overwhelming favorites, but Rosenborg showed some spunk in stretches, troubling Alberto Toril’s side with an aggressive press and some high turnovers. The All Whites will want to clean up their act at the back in order to ensure a smooth encounter and an expected victory.

Info on how to watch the game can be viewed below. Note that a VPN may be needed, as was the case in the 1st leg.

How to Watch

Date: 09/28/2022

Time: 20:00 CET (2:00 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: Real Madrid TV (Español) — MAY NEED VPN