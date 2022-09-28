 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Rosenborg 2022; UWCL Qualifying Round 2, 2nd Leg

Maite starts; Weir might be on the wing again.

By Om Arvind
/ new
@realmadridfem

Both sides are ready for a final match to decide who makes the UWCL group stage. Real Madrid carry a 3-0 lead with them into this 2nd leg and are the overwhelming favorites to progress. Rosenborg will have to pull of an all-time comeback if they are to have a hope of even pushing this one to extra time.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI (right to left): Misa; Lucía, Kathellen, Rocío, Svava; Toletti, Zornoza; Weir, Maite, Athenea; Esther

Subs: Gérard, Sofía, Kenti, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Feller, Freja Siri, C. Camacho

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Rosenborg XI (left to right): Christensen; Olsvik, Harviken, Leine, Næss; Joramo, Magnúsdóttir; Jøsendal, Andreassen, S. Hansen; Nautnes

Subs: Sneve, Fornes, Hørte, Nergård, Minde, Brønstad, Lein

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 09/28/2022

Time: 20:00 CET (2:00 pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: Real Madrid TV (Español) — MAY NEED VPN

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid