Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Rosenborg 2022; UWCL Qualifying Round 2, 2nd Leg

Both sides are ready for a final match to decide who makes the UWCL group stage. Real Madrid carry a 3-0 lead with them into this 2nd leg and are the overwhelming favorites to progress. Rosenborg will have to pull of an all-time comeback if they are to have a hope of even pushing this one to extra time.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI (right to left): Misa; Lucía, Kathellen, Rocío, Svava; Toletti, Zornoza; Weir, Maite, Athenea; Esther
Subs: Gérard, Sofía, Kenti, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Feller, Freja Siri, C. Camacho
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Rosenborg XI (left to right): Christensen; Olsvik, Harviken, Leine, Næss; Joramo, Magnúsdóttir; Jøsendal, Andreassen, S. Hansen; Nautnes
Subs: Sneve, Fornes, Hørte, Nergård, Minde, Brønstad, Lein
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 09/28/2022
Time: 20:00 CET (2:00 pm ET)
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: Real Madrid TV (Español) — MAY NEED VPN
