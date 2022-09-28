 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Verboten : 28 September 2022

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“We get it almost every night

When that moon is big and bright

It’s a supernatural delight

Everybody’s dancing in the moonlight”

Better to be lucky than good?.. Try both and you’re perfect

Most would choose to be lucky as opposed to being good at something. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have the unique combination of both. Many say that’s what you need to be champions. It’s not enough to be lucky, you still have to be good enough to meet the moment. In an era where managers are judged on how high their teams press, Carlo Ancelotti is like a breath of fresh air. He takes coaching into the realm of art while others obsess over turning it into a science.

Unlikely Duo

When we started last season with the potential CB pairing of Militao and Alaba, very few believed it would work. Yet somehow they marched on to victory. Courtois had to play his part given how many crucial saves he had to make but I’d be unkind if I didn’t heap praise on Carlo and his CB pairing of choice. World class stuff. How did Carlo get it to work?

More luck?

I still think about Modric’s assist for Rodrygo in the game against Chelsea last season. Outrageous. If you need to be that good to be lucky.. I mean.. Good luck!

How much luck?

Last season we were often surprised by Carlo’s charges stepping up when needed. This season it’s matured into a way of life out on the pitch. They seem to do it seamlessly. Vinicius stepped up, then Fede and then Rodrygo. The rate at which their going, I wouldn’t surprised if it’s a while before they remember what it’s like to lose.

If you’re as lucky as Carlo’s Real Madrid.. Anything is possible. For now we look forward to seeing more dancing from the men in white.

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Carlo Ancelotti

view results
  • 0%
    Mastered the art of coaching
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Practices magic
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Always has the best players when he wins
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Some guys have all the luck
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Which of the following is true in football?

view results
  • 0%
    Better to be lucky than to be good
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Better to be good and unlucky
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    You have to be good to be lucky
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid