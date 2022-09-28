Verboten : 28 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Most would choose to be lucky as opposed to being good at something. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have the unique combination of both. Many say that’s what you need to be champions. It’s not enough to be lucky, you still have to be good enough to meet the moment. In an era where managers are judged on how high their teams press, Carlo Ancelotti is like a breath of fresh air. He takes coaching into the realm of art while others obsess over turning it into a science.

Unlikely Duo

When we started last season with the potential CB pairing of Militao and Alaba, very few believed it would work. Yet somehow they marched on to victory. Courtois had to play his part given how many crucial saves he had to make but I’d be unkind if I didn’t heap praise on Carlo and his CB pairing of choice. World class stuff. How did Carlo get it to work?

More luck?

I still think about Modric’s assist for Rodrygo in the game against Chelsea last season. Outrageous. If you need to be that good to be lucky.. I mean.. Good luck!

How much luck?

• Winner vs Atlético Madrid

• Opening goal vs Leipzig

• GOLAZO vs Mallorca

• Assist vs Celtic

• Assisted the winner vs Betis



Real Madrid’s player of the month. pic.twitter.com/IqoDd1lwSi — TC (@totalcristiano) September 27, 2022

Last season we were often surprised by Carlo’s charges stepping up when needed. This season it’s matured into a way of life out on the pitch. They seem to do it seamlessly. Vinicius stepped up, then Fede and then Rodrygo. The rate at which their going, I wouldn’t surprised if it’s a while before they remember what it’s like to lose.

If you’re as lucky as Carlo’s Real Madrid.. Anything is possible. For now we look forward to seeing more dancing from the men in white.

