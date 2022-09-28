Rodrygo: “We’re all used to racism but nobody does anything”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes talked to Spanish radio station COPE right after Brazil’s 5-1 win against Tunisia at the Parc des Princes, in Paris. Rodrygo was asked about racism in European society and delivered a clear answer.

“We’re all used to racism now, it always happens. We keep saying it and saying it but nobody does anything. We can’t do more than what we’re doing,” he said.

The conversation then headed towards his teammate Vinicius Junior, who received racial abuse during the past Madrid Derby against Atletico. Rodrygo was asked about how Vinicius was doing following those incidents and he said the attacker “is doing really well and very calm.”

Rodrygo added that his main focus now is to “keep working well for Real Madrid” and “then, the World Cup.”

The attacker has established himself as an option for Brazil coach Tite, even though he will not be expected to start given the depth Brazil have on the offensive line.