Fernando Llorente says he would be Benzema’s back-up for free

In an interview with El Larguero, former Tottenham and Athletic Club striker Fernando Llorente, now 37, spoke about his playing career, how close he was to Real Madrid in the past, and more.

In 2013, Real Madrid wanted to sign Llorente, but the striker went to Juventus instead.

“No... no,” Llorente answered when asked if he was close to signing for Real Madrid that summer. “Actually, I was never there. Whenever Real Madrid wanted me, I was under contract at Athletic Club, and well... Athletic never wanted to let me go, nor did Madrid pay my release clause at that time... When the opportunity was there...Juventus was quicker.

“I would have liked to wear white. Right now Real Madrid is the best team in the world and what they are doing in the Champions League is incredible. Whenever they go far they are capable of winning it”.

Llorente most recently played with Eibar last season, and is still trying to find a suitable place to play. At the end of the interview, he was asked if he’d go to Real Madrid for free now if Carlo Ancelotti asked him to be Karim Benzema’s back-up.

“Of course,” Llorente replied. “Of course.”