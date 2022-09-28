Benzema: “I’m ready to play”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema swept home three awards today at the 2022 Marca Awards Gala: La Liga Santander Pichichi Trophy, the Di Stefano trophy, and the Hyundai MVP trophy. At the ceremony, the Frenchman spoke about his health, the remainder of the season, words of wisdom he received from Alfredo di Stefano, and more.

His health and ambitions for the season

“Well, I’ve trained with the team, I feel good and I’m looking forward to Sunday’s game. I’m ready to play.

“I feel very proud of my work. I think this year is going to be a difficult year. With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more. I’m going to try to do more. Win LaLiga, score a lot of goals and most importantly for me, enjoy the field”.

Advice from Alfredo di Stefano

“He always told me to believe in my dream and to enjoy every moment at Real Madrid and that’s what I do in training and in games. I feel very comfortable and I’m lucky to be able to play for the best club in the world.”

Can Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes one day become Pichichi?

“Yes, they are young, although they have played many games and both can have it at home.”