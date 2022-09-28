Benzema rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has rejoined the squad for Wednesday’s training session and is ready to face Osasuna this Sunday. Benzema has recovered from the muscle injury he picked up during the last Champions League match against Celtic and should be fresh to feature in the starting lineup from now on.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have a crucial stretch of games coming up, so the Italian coach could very well take a cautious approach with Benzema this Sunday, as a home match against Osasuna should be manageable for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo has replaced Benzema effectively while the star attacker has been injured, but he will likely be a reserve when Madrid face big opponents like Barcelona or Sevilla this month, given that Fede Valverde’s presence in the midfield has been extremely valuable so far.

Real Madrid have recovered their team captain and attacking leader, so this is great news for the club.